Russians report drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: two ships and two berths damaged in "Taman" port
On the evening of 21 December, Ukrainian drones struck the port of "Taman" in the Krasnodar Krai, damaging two ships and berths and causing large-scale fires.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the regional operational headquarters.
"In the village of Volna on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Krai, on the evening of Sunday, 21 December, a Ukrainian drone damaged a pipeline at the 'Taman' seaport," the statement said.
Damaged piers and vessels
In addition to the pipeline, two berths and two vessels were damaged as a result of the attack. All persons on board the vessels were evacuated. According to the headquarters, there were no casualties among the crew members and shore personnel.
Fires after the strike
Damage to the berths led to several fires covering an area of between 1,000 and 1,500 square metres. As of half past two in the morning local time, the fires had not yet been extinguished. Earlier, the operational headquarters reported a fire covering an area of about 100 square metres at the site of the strike on the marine terminal pipeline.
In its evening report, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the destruction of 23 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military did not comment on the strikes on port infrastructure.
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