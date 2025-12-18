Russia reports UAV attack on Rostov region: ship damaged, casualties reported

On the night of 18 December, the Rostov region was attacked by drones. Rostov, Bataysk and Taganrog were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the governor of the Rostov region, Yury Slyusar.

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A cargo ship caught fire due to an attack in the port of Rostov.

"A ship has been damaged in the port of Rostov. According to preliminary data, there are casualties among the crew. The information is being clarified," the statement said.

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It later emerged that two crew members had been killed and three others injured.

The governor did not specify which vessel was involved, but the mayor of Rostov-on-Don had previously stated that the strike had hit a tanker moored at the pier.

Strikes on the region

Seven people were injured in Bataysk, four of whom were treated by medics at the scene, while three were hospitalised. Doctors were unable to save one of them, according to the head of the region.

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