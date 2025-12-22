Romanian President Dan: "Russia believes that peace in two or three months will be better than peace now."

Romanian President Nicușor Dan considers it unrealistic to achieve peace in Ukraine in the short term, as Russia, in his words, seeks to continue its territorial expansion.

The Romanian leader said this in an interview with Politico, according to Censor.NET.

"I am more pessimistic than optimistic about the short-term prospects (for achieving a peaceful settlement)," Dan said.

He stressed that the Russian side is currently not interested in a quick peace. "They believe that peace in two or three months will be better for them than peace now. Therefore, they will continue to fight—after all, they have made some progress on the battlefield," the Romanian leader explained.

Dan also stressed that any peace in which the aggressor receives rewards "is not good for Europe and the future security of the world."

At the same time, he added that the final decision on peace remains solely with Ukraine. "They are suffering so much that we cannot blame them for any decision they make," the Romanian president concluded.

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