I hope that Minister of Energy will be appointed in coming weeks, - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko expressed confidence that the Minister of Energy will be appointed in the near future.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the Minister of Energy, I would like to appoint him myself. But for now, we are responsible for energy. I hope that he will be appointed in the coming weeks. Because it is extremely important to have a Minister of Energy during the heating season," Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister noted that an agreement had been reached with parliament that the largest factions would submit their candidates for the post of minister for discussion, after which these candidates would be considered jointly with the Cabinet of Ministers.

Read more: Enemy struck port of Pivdennyi in morning: there are hits in tanks

"We had an agreement and a conversation with the parliamentary committee that this would be a joint decision, there would be discussions with the largest factions. And we, together with the Cabinet of Ministers, will discuss these candidates," the head of government said.

As reported, on 14 November, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities supported the resignation of Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

We remind you that on 19 November, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine. The government appointed Artem Nekrasov as acting Minister of Energy.