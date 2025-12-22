Zelenskyy denied rumours about dismissal of Foreign Minister Sybiha

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not plan to replace Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The head of state announced this on 22 December, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

No changes planned

"I am not going to change the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine either today or tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukrainian government officials and representatives of the President's Office "work as a team."

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"Just rumours"

On Diplomatic Service Day, the President emphasised that he has great respect for their (diplomats' - ed.) work and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Therefore, these are really just rumours from some MPs," Zelenskyy added.