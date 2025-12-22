Zelenskyy awards state honors to 47 energy workers, one of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Energy Workers’ Day by awarding state honors to 47 employees of Ukraine’s energy sector, one of them posthumously.

The relevant Decree No. 974/2025 was published on the president’s official website, Censor.NET reports.

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The document states that the awards were granted for a significant contribution to the development and ensuring the functioning of the energy complex under martial law, for personal courage and selflessness while handling the aftermath of accidents at energy infrastructure facilities, as well as for the conscientious performance of professional duties.

Energy workers received the Order of Princess Olha, the Order of Merit, and the Order for Courage, as well as the Medal for Labour and Valour. Ten specialists were awarded the honorary title Honoured Energy Worker of Ukraine.

As reported earlier, today, December 22, Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian energy workers on their professional holiday and thanked them for their work amid constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

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