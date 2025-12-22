Owner of "mini-shelter" in Kyiv region, where 51 animals were tortured, has been arrested

Photo: Скриншот / Сніжана Бугрик

The court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention for the owner of a "mini-shelter" in the village of Kremenyshche, Kyiv region, where animal rights activists found the bodies of 51 tortured animals.

The public organization URSA reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Court decision

The animals were cared for by a "volunteer" under the nickname Viktoriia Dyka. Another 40 sick cats and one dog were confiscated from the woman.

On December 18, criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of two or more animals).

On December 19, police detained Halyna B.

On December 20, the woman was served with a notice of suspicion.

On Monday, December 22, the court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on the suspect.

As noted by the organization, this is an exceptional preventive measure that is applied only if none of the milder preventive measures can prevent risks such as absconding, influencing witnesses/victims, or committing a new crime.

The organization promised to keep us updated on how things go.

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What preceded it