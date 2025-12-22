In early December, while carrying out a combat mission in the war in Ukraine, servicemen of the International Legion, U.S. citizens Jones Ty Wingate and Brian Zacherl, were killed.

This was reported on social media by the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defence and written by Newsweek, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

Jones Ty Wingate and Brian Zacherl served in the legion under the command of Ukraine’s military intelligence, the HUR. Family members separately confirmed the deaths of the servicemen on social media.

Zuckerl, 29, is survived by his wife and two children; Jones is survived by his pregnant wife.

"We are all deeply saddened, but very proud," Michael Zacherl wrote in a Facebook post, calling Brian his nephew.

Read more: UK soldier killed in Ukraine during tests of "new weapons"

He said that on December 5, Brian "was killed in action a few days ago" at the age of 29, adding that his wife Kim and two children are in Kyiv, "waiting for conditions that will allow his body to be removed from the battlefield."

Amber Jones, Ty’s sister, said her brother was killed when a Russian drone struck a medical armoured personnel carrier in which he was. He was killed on December 3.

How many Americans have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Overall, since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 92 U.S. citizens have been killed at the front, and the total number of American volunteers in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may reach several thousand.

Watch more: Spanish-speaking unit of Khartiia National Guard brigade: Colombian fighters train and prepare to defend Ukraine. VIDEO