UK soldier killed in Ukraine during tests of "new weapons"

A member of the UK Armed Forces has been killed in a "tragic accident" during tests of a new weapon system in Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence reported this on 9 December, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known so far

It is noted that the British service member died on the morning of 9 December.

"He sustained injuries in a tragic incident while observing tests of a new defence capability (new weapon system – ed.) by Ukrainian troops, away from the front line," the statement reads.

The family of the deceased service member has been informed of the incident.

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More details

According to Sky News, the soldier’s death was not caused by enemy fire.

The outlet also recalled that the UK government had earlier confirmed the presence of a "small number of personnel" in Ukraine.

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