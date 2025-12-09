UK soldier killed in Ukraine during tests of "new weapons"
A member of the UK Armed Forces has been killed in a "tragic accident" during tests of a new weapon system in Ukraine.
The UK Ministry of Defence reported this on 9 December, Censor.NET informs.
What is known so far
- It is noted that the British service member died on the morning of 9 December.
"He sustained injuries in a tragic incident while observing tests of a new defence capability (new weapon system – ed.) by Ukrainian troops, away from the front line," the statement reads.
The family of the deceased service member has been informed of the incident.
More details
According to Sky News, the soldier’s death was not caused by enemy fire.
The outlet also recalled that the UK government had earlier confirmed the presence of a "small number of personnel" in Ukraine.
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