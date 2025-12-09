Ukrainian actor and athlete Ivan Kononenko killed, who had long been considered missing in action. PHOTO

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian actor and athlete Ivan Kononenko has been killed. For a long time, he was listed as missing in action.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the State Film Agency of Ukraine.

"Ivan was not only a serviceman, before the full-scale war, he had worked for many years in the film industry and in sports. He was part of the team of the legendary Vasyl Virastiuk (weightlifting and strongman) and was a prize-winner and winner of dozens of competitions, including Ukraine Open 2006 Olimp Strongman (Kyiv, 23.04.2006)," the statement reads.

Among Ivan Kononenko's works:

"Hellish Banner, or Cossack Christmas"

"Servant of the People"

"Kriposna," "The First Swallows," "Crazy Wedding," "Kyiv Day and Night," "Real Mysticism"

"The Watch", "Yellow Star", "September", "Investigators", "Karas".

Ivan Kononenko went to the front as a volunteer fighter in the spring of 2022. A severe wound he sustained in 2023 did not stop him. After rehabilitation, he spent some time working at a territorial recruitment centre, but as soon as his health allowed, he returned to the front line. He went missing on 25 November 2024 in the area of the settlement of Nyzhnii Klyn in Kursk region.

According to the Ukrainian-Polish media platform, a farewell ceremony for Ivan Kononenko was held in Kyiv on 9 December.

Read more: Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Ivanov killed during Su-27 combat mission (updated)





