New files in Epstein case contain numerous references to Trump, - WP

On December 22, the US Department of Justice released another batch of documents in the case of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, which contain numerous references to President Donald Trump.

This is reported by the Washington Post, as relayed by Censor.NET.

According to the files, in 2021, a subpoena was sent to Mar-a-Lago demanding records related to the case against Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents contain prosecutors' notes on the number of flights Trump took on Epstein's private jet, including one flight involving only Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old woman.

According to new materials, between 1993 and 1996, there were at least eight flights on which Trump was a passenger, with Maxwell also present in some cases. The documents do not indicate any criminal violations on Trump's part, and he was not a suspect in the Epstein case.

In addition, the new batch of files contains correspondence between the FBI and prosecutors about Trump's ties to Epstein and parties at their estates in the early 2000s. The documents also contain information about Prince Andrew, who was asked to be interviewed in the case involving Epstein's victims.

Being mentioned in the documents does not imply criminal liability. Trump has long claimed that he was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities. The files were published in accordance with a new US law that requires the disclosure of materials related to the financier.

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The Jeffrey Epstein case — what we know