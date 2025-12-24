Factory in Tula region, unmanned boats storage facility in Crimea, and other enemy targets hit, - General Staff
On the night of 24 December, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out successful strikes on several enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
Strike on a factory in the Tula region
Thus, in the town of Yefremov in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, the facilities of the "Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant," which specialises in the production of components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel, were hit. Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the production site.
Strikes on Crimea
The storage and maintenance facility for unmanned boats in the Myrne area of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea was also hit.
The extent of the damage is being assessed.
Other strikes
"Among other things, in order to partially disrupt the enemy's logistics system, a regimental-level material and technical resources depot (Dovzhansk, TOT Luhansk region) was hit.
In addition, a number of air defence facilities and areas where the invaders' forces are concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were hit," the statement said.
"The results of the strikes are being clarified," the General Staff clarified.
The joint combat operations of all components of the Defence Forces against important targets of the Russian Armed Forces and objects of the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue until the complete cessation of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.
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