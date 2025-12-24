Drones attacked rubber production plant in Tula region: fire broke out. VIDEO

The Yefremovsky Synthetic Rubber Plant in the city of Yefremov, Tula Region, Russian Federation, was attacked on the night of 24 December, causing a fire at the enterprise.

This was reported by local residents, according to Censor.NET, with reference to ASTRA.

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What do local authorities say?

The information about the attack on the plant was later confirmed by Dmitry Milyaev, governor of the Tula region.

According to him, the region was attacked by drones.

"A fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Tula region. Currently, the open fire has been localised, and there are no casualties," the head of the region assured.

Watch more: In Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, drones attacked industrial zone, causing fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 23 December, Ukrainian drones attacked the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. An industrial zone in Budyonnovsk was hit.

In addition, the Russians reported a drone attack on the Krasnodar region: two ships and two berths in the port of Taman were damaged.

Read more: Russians report drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: two ships and two berths damaged in "Taman" port