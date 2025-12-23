In Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, drones attacked industrial zone, causing fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 23 December, Ukrainian drones attacked the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. The industrial zone in Budyonnovsk was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Governor Vladimir Vladimirov.

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According to him, a fire broke out in the industrial zone, but there were no casualties.

Vladimirov did not specify which facility was targeted, but earlier Ukrainian monitoring channels, citing residents of Budyonnovsk, claimed that the strike was directed at the large "Stavrolen" petrochemical plant.

The video, the authenticity of which cannot be verified immediately, shows the glow of a large fire. The plant had already been attacked by drones in mid-November and late October.

The Ukrainian military did not report the attack on Budyonnovsk.

Read more: Russians report drone attack on Krasnodar Krai: two ships and two berths damaged in "Taman" port

Consequences of the attack





Previous attacks

On 29 October 2025, the "Stavrolen" petrochemical plant was attacked in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai.

On the night of Wednesday, 12 November, explosions were heard in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, Russia, during an air raid alert. The region was attacked by drones. According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the infrastructure of "Stavrolen" LLC.

Read more: Russia reports UAV attack on Rostov region: ship damaged, casualties reported