Kill zones at front can reach up to 30 km, - National Guard

Kill zones on the front line have expanded due to the use of drones and can now reach 30 kilometres.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Radio, this was announced by National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk.

What is a kill zone?

"We are, of course, talking about kill zones, because there are no longer such massive mechanised assaults in open space. Now it is a combination of air strikes, artillery and drones on both sides of the front line," the spokesman said.

He stressed that a kill zone is not an area between our positions and the enemy. It can extend beyond the line of defence and must be calculated in both directions. That is, if we are talking about 10-15 km, then it must be multiplied in both directions.

Read more: 126 combat engagements on front line: "hottest" in Pokrovsk direction, 17 enemy attacks repelled near Huliaipole and in direction of Dobropillia, - General Staff. MAP

It can reach 30 km

Yes, Muzychuk noted that the kill zone can reach up to 30 km.

"It can reach up to 30 km due to the fact that the enemy can use drones, and our side also covers the sector," he added.

According to the spokesperson, right now in the Kupiansk direction, in Pokrovsk, in the Dobropillia area, the kill zones are basically everywhere.

"Of course, the most active zone is 5-10 km, but we have seen that even frontline settlements up to 30 km away are being hit. Therefore, this drone war is escalating on both sides, but our artillerymen are working quite effectively," Muzychuk said.