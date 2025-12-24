126 combat engagements on front line: "hottest" in Pokrovsk direction, 17 enemy attacks repelled near Huliaipole and in direction of Dobropillia, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 126 combat clashes were recorded on the front line over the past day, 23 December.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Shellings

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes and 65 air strikes, using 39 missiles and dropping 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,341 shelling attacks, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 7,601 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvianka, Sviatopetrivka, Novoiakovlivka, Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Zatoka in the Odesa region.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck nine areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as three enemy command posts.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,090 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three tanks, four armoured combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, 1,031 unmanned aerial vehicles, 34 missiles and 159 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers over the past day. The enemy carried out two air strikes, using eight guided bombs, and carried out 153 shellings, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast have come under control of Russian army, - DeepState

The situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders, in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

Six enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the area of Kruhliakivka and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Read more: Ukrainian forces withdraw from Siversk in Donetsk region – General Staff

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out five attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Dronivka area yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations over the past day.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Sofiivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 34 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and Dachne," the report said.

Read more: Russians have up to 200 fighters in Kupiansk, - Trehubov

Situation in the south

The General Staff also reports that over the past day, in Oleksandrivka direction the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers near Huliaipole and in the direction of Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.