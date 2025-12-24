US wants to use Lukashenko as example to show Putin what awaits him in event of peace agreement, - WSJ

The Trump administration hopes that it will be able to use the example of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to show Putin what rewards await him if he agrees to end the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, as relayed by Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Ultimately, Putin will find himself in a situation where he will have to make a very difficult decision.

It is important that the person he knows best and trusts most... says positive things about the deal," said one US official.

The publication recalled that with Trump's arrival in office, Lukashenko wanted the US to ease sanctions against some Belarusian companies. He also wanted to be able to repair his plane.

Instead, he was prepared to give away his only resource, which he had in abundance: political prisoners.

Trump appointed experienced lawyer John Cole, who represented the US leader in lawsuits against social networks, as his ambassador in negotiations with Lukashenko.

According to the WSJ, Lukashenko advised the US on how to approach Putin and helped arrange a meeting in Alaska. He also gave advice on Venezuelan leader Maduro.

After Trump's inauguration, Minsk expressed hope for a thaw in relations. The State Department said it was waiting for the first step. Subsequently, Russia and Belarus released some political prisoners.

Cole compared international relations to a school cafeteria and told Lukashenko that he was sitting at the "losers' table" in world affairs alongside Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea. However, he said that Lukashenko could move to the "cool kids' table" with the help of the US.

Read more: Poland installs first counter-drone system elements on Belarus border

Cole later visited Minsk again when, in exchange for easing sanctions against the state airline, Lukashenko promised to release another 14 prisoners, including opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky.

Cole told Trump about his trips to Belarus. Trump asked about prisoner exchanges and opportunities for diplomacy with Russia.

He then asked Cole for Lukashenko's number so he could call him. During the 10-minute conversation, they exchanged pleasantries and praised each other's strength. The US leader also suggested that the Belarusian dictator consider the possibility of another, more large-scale release of prisoners.