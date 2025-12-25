One killed and three wounded in enemy shelling of Kherson region
Today, on 25 December 2025, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kherson region, leaving one person killed and others wounded.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
What weapons did Russia use?
Russian troops attacked the region with artillery and mortars, as well as using drones of various types, the statement said.
Killed and wounded
As of 5:30 p.m., one man was reported killed and three civilians wounded as a result of the shelling.
Details
In the morning, the occupiers shelled the village of Chornobaivka in the Kherson district with artillery. An 89-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.
At noon, the enemy struck the central part of Kherson. A 47-year-old man was killed and a 50-year-old local resident was wounded.
At about 4:50 p.m., a 27-year-old man was injured in another shelling of the regional center.
Damage
The attacks damaged private houses, apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities.
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