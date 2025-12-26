Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district with KABs: one person killed and three others wounded

On the afternoon of 26 December, explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region: the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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"A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a private house. A 58-year-old man was killed, and two women and a man were injured. The victims were provided with all necessary assistance," the statement said.

Shelling of the region during the day

During the day on 25 December, the occupiers carried out 636 strikes on 29 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"One person was killed and four were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district," Fedorov said.

Russian troops carried out 16 air strikes on Ternuvate, Mahdalynivka, Veselianka, Liubytske, Boikove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Verkhnia Tersa, and Staroukrainka.

378 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Rozumivka, Chervonodniprovka, Kanivske, Hryhorivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke, Zelene, and Dobropillia.

Six MLRS strikes hit Lezhyne, Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, and Dobropillia.

236 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke, Zelenе and Dobropillia.

Read more: Russia carries out air strike on Zaporizhzhia district, injures reported