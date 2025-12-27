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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,203,310 people (+1,240 per day), 11,464 tanks, 35,542 artillery systems, 23,823 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,203,310 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 27, 2025, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,203,310 (+1,240) persons
  • tanks – 11,464 (+5) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,823 (+19) units.
  • artillery systems – 35,542 (+33) units.
  • RSZV – 1,579 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,264 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 95,539 (+205) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,107 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 71,612 (+158) units.
  • special equipment – 4,029 (+0) units.

Read also on Censor.NET: 237 combat clashes took place on the front line during the day on December 26, according to the General Staff

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