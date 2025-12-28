UAVs give Armed Forces of Ukraine tactical advantage in Zaporizhzhia, key issue is quality of command, - Butusov, Khartiia Unmanned Systems Platoon Commander

The Zaporizhzhia direction has the best conditions for the use of drones across the entire front, giving Ukraine a significant tactical advantage. However, the key problem in certain areas, particularly in the Huliaipole region, remains not a lack of resources, but management and the quality of command.

According to Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the Khartiia brigade, told this to UP Interview.

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"Zaporizhzhia has the best conditions for using UAVs across the entire front line. We have a significant tactical advantage there. We have the advantage of being able to stop the advance on the city of Zaporizhzhia and kill countless occupiers," Butusov said.

Commanders with big-picture thinking

According to Butusov, there must be commanders capable of building dispersed combat formations of infantry and UAV units and applying them effectively. Commanders with a broad mindset who can create a system are needed.

The problem lies in management

When asked by a journalist whether the main problem in Huliaypole was a management issue, the military officer replied that the problem everywhere was a management issue.

According to the military, there are many variables in war: people, ammunition, weather conditions. And there must be someone who controls all these hundreds of factors that affect the outcome on the battlefield in their head and puts the mosaic together so that it creates a complete picture.

See more: Russian Federation used 40 missiles and over 500 UAVs. Air defense destroyed 503 targets, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

"When such integrity is in the mind of a commander, then there is logic in actions on the ground, then we are ahead of the enemy in responding to the situation. This is military art," Butusov added.