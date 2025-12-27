Russian Federation used 40 missiles and over 500 UAVs. Air defense destroyed 503 targets, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 27, the enemy launched a combined strike on the Kyiv region using UAVs and missiles. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 503 air targets, with damage reported in 30 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 559 air attack vehicles – 40 missiles and 519 UAVs of various types:

519 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of UAVs) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea (about 300 of them are Shaheds);

10 ballistic/aeroballistic missiles Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" (launch areas – Ryazan and Bryansk regions, Russian Federation);

7 Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area – Rostov Region, Black Sea waters);

21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch areas – airspace of the Vologda Region, Russian Federation);

Two Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace above the Black Sea.

See more: Russia hit with ballistic missiles and drones: air defense neutralized 73 targets out of 100. INFOGRAPHICS

The result of the work of the air defense forces

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 13:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 503 air targets:

474 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs (other types of drones);

6 Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" ballistic/aeroballistic missiles;

4 Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles;

19 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Consequences of the enemy strike

Ten missiles and 25 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 30 locations, with downed aircraft (debris) falling at 16 locations.

In addition, one of the missiles did not reach its target, information about 15 (locally lost) UAVs is being clarified, several enemy UAVs are in the air. Follow safety precautions!