Ministry of Culture renames National Music Academy: Tchaikovsky’s name removed

The Ministry of Culture has renamed the P. I. Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine in Kyiv.

This is stated in a statement by the ministry, Censor.NET reports.

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What has changed?

From now on, the institution is called the National Music Academy of Ukraine.

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Reason

"The decision was made in accordance with current legislation and based on the professional opinion of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. The renaming does not affect the status, educational process or artistic activities of the Academy and is part of the state policy of decolonisation of the Ukrainian cultural space.

The next step will be a public discussion with the staff of the institution, experts and the public on the issue of assigning a new name to the National Music Academy of Ukraine," the Ministry of Culture explained.

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