Digital Ministry not working on online voting system for elections, Fedorov says

No work is currently underway to prepare online voting for elections.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this on the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"This is a complicated issue. First, given that a full-scale war is underway, there is also cyberwarfare. There are risks of at least informational influence by Russians on the process itself.

Elections are always about trust. Even offline elections are always about whether people trust the election results or do not trust them, whether they trust the Central Election Commission, the counting process, and so on," he said.

Therefore, Fedorov explained, everything depends on whether citizens trust holding elections online.

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Legal framework

"Second, there is the legal framework. Today, there are no legal grounds to hold elections online. Legislation would need to be changed.

The Central Election Commission would have to adopt a decision, then parliament. Only after that could a technical specification for developing a system appear," the deputy prime minister added.

According to Fedorov, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is not working on this now.

"There has been no such communication with us. We have not done anything in this direction and cannot do anything, because we have no legal grounds to take up this issue," Fedorov concluded.

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