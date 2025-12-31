Merz in New Year’s speech emphasized Russia’s aggression against Europe, - Reuters

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe must defend its interests more actively in order to ensure peace and prosperity in 2026 amid Russian aggression, global protectionism, and the transformation of transatlantic relations.

Merz said this in his annual New Year's speech, according to Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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He stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine poses a direct threat to the security and freedom of Europe.

According to the chancellor, Russia's aggression is part of a broader plan directed against the entire European continent. Merz noted that Germany faces sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks on a daily basis.

He also drew attention to challenges in the global economy, in particular the rise of protectionism and the use of Europe's dependence on imported raw materials as a political tool of pressure. In this context, Berlin is seeking to reduce its economic dependence on China and respond to global trade tensions.

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The chancellor also mentioned changes in relations with the United States after Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025. According to him, for Europe this means the need to defend its own interests in the field of security and economy more independently.

At the same time, Merz stressed that Europe must act from a position of confidence, not fear, and take responsibility into its own hands. He expressed his conviction that 2026 could be a decisive year for Germany and Europe in restoring lasting peace, freedom, and prosperity.