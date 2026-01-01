Censor.NET wishes readers happy New Year!

Dear Censor.NET readers, Happy New Year!

We wish you and your loved ones resilience and inspiration in the year ahead, peaceful skies over your homes, and a swift victory.

To all defenders who keep watch on the front line, we extend our deepest gratitude and wish you strength and endurance.

In 2026, we will strive to make Censor.NET even more engaging and content-rich. Expect sharp, timely pieces, interviews, exclusive photo reports, and breaking news.

Thank you for being with us!

Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!