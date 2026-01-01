New Year’s Eve in Kyiv passed without any violations of public order, - police

New Year's Eve in the capital passed without any serious violations of public order.

This was reported by the head of the capital's police, Dmytro Shumeiko, according to Censor.NET.

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The holiday passed safely

As noted, reinforced police and adjunct forces patrolled the streets of the city at night to ensure that the holiday was safe for all citizens. Employees of the territorial police departments, the special police regiment, patrol police, dog handlers, and bomb disposal experts were involved in the operation.

Overall, the festive night passed peacefully. No crimes or offences were reported.

Read more: National Police: 300 curfew violators detained on New Year’s Eve

Information about the launch of fireworks has not been confirmed

At the same time, the police report that information about the alleged launch of fireworks in the Shevchenkivskyi district has spread through Telegram channels in the capital.

An investigation has established that this information is false. Analysis of the video footage confirms that the location from which it was filmed is likely to be in one of the European countries.

"I am grateful to the citizens for their conscientious attitude towards the restrictions associated with martial law and for assisting the police in the performance of their duties. The safety of the capital and its residents remains the top priority for law enforcement agencies," Shumeiko emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy wishes Ukrainians happy New Year: "We believe in peace and fight for it"