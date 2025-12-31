Zelenskyy wishes Ukrainians happy New Year: "We believe in peace and fight for it"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished Ukrainians a happy New Year 2026.

Censor.NET reports that he posted the greeting on social media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

President’s greeting

The head of state recalled that this year was made possible thanks to Ukraine’s defenders — those who "defended it not only for Ukraine, but for everyone who values freedom and dignity."

Watch more: French, German and British embassies sing "Shchedryk" in Kyiv metro. VIDEO

Aspiration for peace

"Another year is coming to an end, won through the dedication and resilience, principled stance and daily work of Ukrainians. We move forward together with what sustains us: experience and memory, our native language, hope and faith. We take with us the ability to act together and our humanity — no matter what," Zelenskyy stressed.

"We believe in peace, we fight for it and work for it. Happy New Year, dear Ukrainians!" the president added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: despite all hardships Russia has brought, it cannot occupy Ukrainian heart. VIDEO