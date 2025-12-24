Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas: despite all hardships Russia has brought, it cannot occupy Ukrainian heart. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of state's video address.

"Today is a very special evening. Christmas Eve. It is a unique time that has a special spirit, its own special magic for all of us. Because this evening is, in fact, about all of us. About everything that makes Ukrainians Ukrainians. It is love for one’s home, one’s roots and traditions; it is happiness when the whole family gathers around the table. When you finally meet, hug, and ask each other: how are you? All of this has always been an integral part of our Christmas. But for the fourth year in a row, the fourth year of a full-scale war for independence, they are trying to take all of this away from us. And this is what we are defending today: our land, our families, that desired feeling of calm and peace in our own home. When we are warm. When we have good food. When we are together. And despite everything, we are together today as well. And it will be so today, because it does not matter whether at a distance or in person—Ukrainians… Ukrainians are together. And no one will take this feeling away from us. And this feeling gives us hope, gives us all of this, and helps us hold on. Hold on no matter what," the president said.

"Russia is not capable of bombing what matters most"

The head of state noted that Ukraine is celebrating Christmas in a difficult time.

"Unfortunately, not all of us are at home this evening, and not all of us, unfortunately, have a home, and not all of us, unfortunately, are with us today. But despite all the hardships that Russia has brought, it is not capable of occupying or bombing what matters most. This is our Ukrainian heart, this is our faith in one another, and this is our unity," the president stressed.

"And that is why millions of us today will wait for the first star in the sky. In the sky over Kyiv, Zakarpattia, in the sky over Odesa or Kupiansk, wherever we are. Ukrainians are together today. They are celebrating Christmas on one date, like one big family," the head of state said.

The president noted that "of course, the times of war have changed us."

"And now it is not so important how we decorate our home, but how we defend it. And it almost does not matter what dishes are on the table, it matters who is at the table.

And those who are protecting us now and cannot be nearby, at home, should be in touch. To hear their voice even for a minute, to receive the most valuable message: ‘I’m fine.’ And joy is brought not by bright illuminations, but simply by light, light in our homes and inside us.

And we are happy when we hear the music of Christmas, but even more so when we do not hear the music of evil, when we do not hear drones and missiles flying overhead," the president said.

The head of state noted that on the eve of Christmas, "ruskies" once again showed who they really are.

"Massive shelling, hundreds of Shaheds, ballistic missiles, ‘Kinzhals’—it was all there. That is how godless people strike. That is what those who have absolutely nothing to do with Christianity and anything human do," Zelenskyy said.

"But we are holding on. We support one another. And we pray today for everyone at the front—to return alive. For everyone in captivity, to return home. For all our fallen heroes who defended Ukraine at the cost of their lives. For everyone whom Russia has driven into occupation and forced to leave. For those for whom it is hard, but who have not lost Ukraine within themselves, and therefore Ukraine will never lose them. Today we are shoulder to shoulder. We will not get lost in the darkness; in person or in our thoughts, we will congratulate one another, we will hug and warm one another, call our parents, kiss our children, hold our loved ones tight and, of course, remember—remember all our own," the head of state said.

"And as long as all this lives in our hearts, as long as the human being inside us lives, as long as this faith of ours has not gone out, and as long as this so simple but strong human desire to live has not faded, there is no chance for any evil. And further proof of this is our wonderful children, who these days gather together, dress up in different outfits and go, just as they once did, to bring people the joyful news. The birth of the Son of God. And just as it once was, we open our doors and open our hearts, and we cherish these traditions of ours, and just as it once was, all together we sing our carols. And it is so important and valuable that all this has been preserved, has not disappeared, has not been erased, has not been forgotten, and continues and lives. And as long as this happens, we have not disappeared, life will prevail, and Ukraine will be preserved," the president stressed in his greeting.

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"We all share one dream"

In his greeting, Zelenskyy also voiced the shared dream of all Ukrainians.

"For a long time, Ukrainians believed that on Christmas night, the heavens open. And if you tell them your dream, it will surely come true. Today, we all share one dream. And we make one wish for all of us. ‘May he perish,’ each person will say to themselves, but when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something broader," the president said.

"We ask for peace for Ukraine. We are fighting for it. And we are praying for it. And we deserve it. For every Ukrainian family to live in harmony. For every Ukrainian child to rejoice at a gift, to smile, to keep that so important childlike faith in goodness and miracles.

For our children’s eyes, the eyes of our parents, our loved ones, our families, to finally stop crying. For goodness and truth to prevail. For there to be the victory of peace. For there to be us. For there to be Ukraine. And, inevitably, a day when everyone will gather at home in the first peaceful year, on a peaceful Christmas, and say to one another: "Christ is born! Let us glorify Him!"

"I congratulate all of you on the holiday, dear Ukrainians! I wish each and every one of you a happy Christmas, tasty kutia and, of course, peace for all of us. Take care of yourselves, take care of your families, take care of our Ukraine!

Christ is born! Let us glorify Him!" the president said in his greeting.

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