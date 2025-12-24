Funds for reconstruction will be directed only to territories controlled by Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

All financial resources that Ukraine receives from international partners for post-war reconstruction will be directed exclusively to the restoration of territories under Ukrainian control.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

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"Ukraine will be able to determine the priorities for the distribution of its share of funds (received from international partners – ed.) in the territories under Ukraine's control. And this is a very important point, on which we spent a lot of time – to specify that we are talking about territories under Ukraine's control. In other words, we are restoring the free territory of our state together with our partners," said Zelenskyy, describing the draft basic document between Ukraine, the US, Russia, and Europe on ending the war.

According to him, previous drafts of the peace agreement, which now consists of 20 points and previously contained 28, had a different vision.

"It is clear how it was previously in the first drafts of the old documents," said the president.

Read more: Ukraine will not give up on prospect of joining NATO, - Zelenskyy

He noted that currently, point 8 of the document agreed with the American side refers to a robust global development package for Ukraine, which will be defined in a separate agreement on investment and future prosperity. This agreement will provide, in particular, for the creation of a Ukrainian development fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence.

It is also expected that the United States and American companies will cooperate with Ukraine and jointly invest in the restoration, modernization, and operation of Ukraine's gas infrastructure, including its pipelines and storage facilities.

In addition, joint efforts will be made to reconstruct areas affected by the war, with the aim of restoring, reconstructing, and modernizing cities and residential areas.

Read more: Document on end of war may be put to nationwide referendum, - Zelenskyy

Draft plan to end the war

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