French, German and British embassies sing "Shchedryk" in Kyiv metro. VIDEO

On Christmas Eve, employees of the British, German and French embassies sang "Shchedryk" in the Kyiv metro as a sign of solidarity with Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, the embassy posted a video on its social media their on 24 December.

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Solidarity with Ukraine

Professional Ukrainian musicians from the Open Opera Ukraine project and the National House of Music also took part in the video greeting.

The video was filmed at Zoloti Vorota station of the Kyiv metro.

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Greetings from Ukrainians

"Our voices, the embassies of Germany, France and the United Kingdom and Ukrainian artists, merge in ‘Shchedryk’ as a sign of support and solidarity with Ukrainians.

For more than a century, the legendary ‘Shchedryk’ by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych has been heard around the world as a symbol of Christmas. Back in 1919, its flowing polyphony won the hearts of Europe, and later America as well, revealing Ukraine to the world as an independent nation with its own voice. And it continues to do so to this day," the German embassy noted.

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