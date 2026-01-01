"Health Screening 40+" program starts today: how will it work?

On January 1, Ukraine will launch Health Screening 40+, a national program for the early detection of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mental health issues.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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The essence of the program

It will enable Ukrainian men and women aged 40 and older to undergo screening and detect the risks of chronic diseases in a timely manner. The cost of screening is covered by the state.

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"Users of the Diya app aged 40 and over will receive an invitation to undergo screening on the 30th day after their birthday. Accept the invitation to participate in the Screening 40+ program in the app, order a Diya Card in the app, or use an existing one. The funds—2,000 UAH—will be credited to the card within 7 days. Once you receive them, sign up for screening at one of the medical facilities participating in the program," explained Svyrydenko.

How to obtain it?

"If you do not have a DIA, after the 30th day from the date of birth, contact a partner bank (currently PrivatBank) to apply for a plastic card with a special account, and then contact the Administrative Services Center. Examinations are available in state, municipal, and private medical institutions, regardless of the place of registration," she added.

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