Ukraine and Turkey discuss security situation and return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity, Umerov says

National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the security situation and the return of Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity during a meeting in Ankara.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Umerov’s Facebook post.

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Meeting details

According to Umerov, talks with Fidan focused on the security situation, the course of negotiation processes, and the coordination of further steps.

"As always, special attention was paid to the humanitarian track and the return of our people," Umerov said.

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Turkey’s role

Umerov stressed that Turkey is an important partner for Ukraine and one of the key platforms for dialogue, adding that work continues in close coordination.

Following the meeting, Umerov reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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