Erdogan and Macron talked about Ukraine: Turkey is making maximum efforts to end war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron at the request of the French side, during which they discussed bilateral relations, the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as regional and global issues.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Administration of the President of Turkey.

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Cooperation issues

During the meeting, Erdogan emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Turkey and France, and stated that they would continue to take steps to achieve this goal.

Russia's war against Ukraine

"Our president has stated that Turkey is making every effort to end the war between Ukraine and Russia by establishing a just and lasting peace," the statement said.

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Erdogan added that contacts with the parties "to revitalize the Istanbul process are continuing, and that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to open the door to peace as soon as possible."

In addition, the Turkish president stated that diplomatic channels should be used in the most effective way to achieve lasting peace, and that Turkey's support for the ceasefire process and its consequences will continue to grow, and that avoiding steps that threaten global peace will contribute to peace efforts.

Other issues

The latest situation in the Caucasus, Gaza, and Syria was also discussed during the conversation.