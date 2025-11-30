Turkish Foreign Ministry "concerned" about SSU drone attack on Russian "shadow fleet" tankers

Turkey expressed serious concern following the November 28 attacks on two tankers flying the Gambian flag in the Black Sea and highlighted the risks to security and shipping.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to Radio Liberty, this was stated by the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Onju Kecheli.

According to him, the incidents took place within Turkey's exclusive economic zone and posed a "serious threat" to shipping, human safety, property, and the environment.

He added that Turkey is maintaining "contacts with the relevant parties" to prevent the spread and further escalation of the war in the Black Sea, as well as to avoid any negative impact on Turkey's economic interests and activities in the region.

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