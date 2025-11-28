Turkey receives Russia’s vision for "peace deal" with Ukraine – Fidan

Against the backdrop of active talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, Turkey is holding consultations with both sides and is ready to provide a platform for direct negotiations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this in Berlin after a meeting with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Negotiations with the Russian Federation

"We held a detailed exchange of views, including on Ukraine. Overall, we are united on this issue. Rapid implementation of a peace acceptable to both sides has become a humanitarian and strategic imperative. We will continue our constructive efforts on this," Fidan said.

The Turkish minister reported contacts with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides on achieving peace.

Read more: US conveyed to Russia parameters of "peace plan" agreed in Geneva, - Peskov

Turkey as a venue for direct talks

"I outlined the work we have carried out on this issue recently, including Mr. (President of Ukraine) Zelenskyy’s visit to Ankara. Also, as is known, Mr. Naryshkin (head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service – Ed.) was in Ankara yesterday. We were given Russia’s vision of a possible agreement. There are updates on this matter. Talks have also been held with the Ukrainian side," Fidan said, stressing the need to achieve peace and a ceasefire "as soon as possible".

The minister once again stated that his country is ready to provide a venue in Istanbul for direct meetings and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: Updated US "peace plan" for Ukraine kept under wraps – Politico