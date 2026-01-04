Only question of support for peace agreement can be put to referendum, - Stefanchuk

Only one question may be put to a nationwide referendum: do you support the peace agreement?

This was announced to journalists by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, after a meeting with European national security advisers in Kyiv on Saturday, according to Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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There can be only one question on the referendum

"Issues relating to the Constitution of Ukraine cannot be the subject of a nationwide or any other referendum. There can only be one question in a referendum: do you support the agreement or not?" said the speaker of parliament.

Stefanchuk noted that for Ukraine, "any expression of the will of the people, whether it be a referendum or elections, has two components — security and democracy."

"Ukraine is definitely not Russia, and we do not need elections or a referendum at any cost... Therefore, elections and a referendum will only take place when they meet all democratic and security standards," the head of the Verkhovna Rada emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy says Russia opposes referendum in Ukraine and ceasefire

What preceded this?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if the document ending the war is signed, ratification could take place through a nationwide referendum.

At the same time, Donald Trump said that Putin did not agree to a ceasefire during the referendum in Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if Russia agrees to ceasefire, - Axios