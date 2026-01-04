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Only question of support for peace agreement can be put to referendum, - Stefanchuk

Stefanchuk: There can be only one question in the referendum — support or non-support for the peace agreement

Only one question may be put to a nationwide referendum: do you support the peace agreement?

This was announced to journalists by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, after a meeting with European national security advisers in Kyiv on Saturday, according to Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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There can be only one question on the referendum

"Issues relating to the Constitution of Ukraine cannot be the subject of a nationwide or any other referendum. There can only be one question in a referendum: do you support the agreement or not?" said the speaker of parliament.

Stefanchuk noted that for Ukraine, "any expression of the will of the people, whether it be a referendum or elections, has two components — security and democracy."

"Ukraine is definitely not Russia, and we do not need elections or a referendum at any cost... Therefore, elections and a referendum will only take place when they meet all democratic and security standards," the head of the Verkhovna Rada emphasised.

Read more: Zelenskyy says Russia opposes referendum in Ukraine and ceasefire

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if the document ending the war is signed, ratification could take place through a nationwide referendum.
  • At the same time, Donald Trump said that Putin did not agree to a ceasefire during the referendum in Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if Russia agrees to ceasefire, - Axios

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referendum (141) agreement (239) Ruslan Stefanchuk (105)
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