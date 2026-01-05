In Zaporizhzhia region, enemy is trying to approach Pavlivka and drive our fighters out of Stepnohirsk, - Defence Forces

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is attempting to approach the village of Pavlivka and dislodge our troops from the village of Stepnohirsk.

This was reported by Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

The Defense Forces explained why the enemy intensified attacks on Stepnogorsk

"And here there are a large number of air strikes and artillery shelling. These are signs that the enemy is preparing for some kind of intensification," said Vladyslav Voloshyn.

He explained that this direction is important for the enemy because it is closest to Zaporizhzhia.

"In addition, Stepnohirsk is 20-25 kilometers away. There are also high grounds here, from which it is possible to shell the southern outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and keep the logistics routes under control. It is also possible to threaten the city of Orikhiv from the east," Voloshyn said.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,212,520 people (+990 per day), 11,507 tanks, 35,785 artillery systems, 23,857 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS