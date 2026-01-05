Since start of January 5, there have been 172 combat engagements on front, General Staff says

Since the start of Monday, January 5, there have been 172 combat engagements along the front.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy strikes

Today, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 24 air strikes, used 10 missiles, and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians employed 3,083 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,038 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped seven aerial bombs, and carried out 63 shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipky, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy tried twice to advance toward Kurylivka and Kupiansk, but was repelled.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, over the past day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Nadiia and Zarichne, and toward the settlements of Drobyshcheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked Defense Forces positions 20 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar, and toward Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried 38 times to break through our defenses in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia, and toward Hryshyne and Ivanivka. Combat engagements are still ongoing in some locations.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 142 occupiers, including 98 killed.

Also destroyed:

31 unmanned aerial vehicles,

three motorcycles,

two satellite communications terminals,

six vehicles and two units of specialized equipment,

one UAV control point,

three personnel shelters.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit two infantry fighting vehicles, one artillery system, one multiple rocket launch system, three vehicles and two units of specialized equipment, and 12 personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Sichneve, Oleksandrohrad, and Sosnivka, and toward Ivanivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Enemy pressure is heaviest in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled and stopped 34 Russian attacks in the areas of Uspenivka, Solodke, and Huliaipole, and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. Seven more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, and Vozdvyzhivka.

The Defense Forces repelled two enemy offensive attempts in the Orikhiv direction near Plavni and toward Prymorske. Tavriiske came under an air strike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders’ positions twice.

In other directions, the situation saw no significant changes.

Read more: 98 clashes recorded over past 24 hours, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine