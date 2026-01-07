Oil depot in Belgorod region of Russia and Russian warehouse in TOT Donetsk region hit, - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian defence forces have struck a Russian oil depot in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. A Russian warehouse in the occupied Donetsk region was also targeted.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Oil depot
On the night of 7 January, Ukrainian defenders struck the "Oskolneftesnab" oil depot near the settlement of Kotel in the Belgorod region.
The occupiers use the oil depot to supply their army with fuel.
The strike on the tanks caused a large-scale fire.
The occupiers' warehouse
The Defence Forces also struck a warehouse of material and technical resources belonging to the 20th Motorised Rifle Division of the invaders in the occupied Donetsk region.
The extent of the damage is being clarified
Updated data
In addition, preliminary assessments indicate that two RVS-5000 vertical tanks were damaged at the "Temp" strategic reserve oil depot in the Yaroslavl region of Russia.
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