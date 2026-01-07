Protesters in Iran have seized two cities

In Iran, protesters claimed to have taken control of the cities of Abadan and Malekshah.

This was reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

Ali Savafi, representative of the resistance council, noted:

"Today, significant events took place in two cities in western Iran, which were effectively captured, and people are celebrating in the streets."

It is known that protesters chanted: "Death to Khamenei!"

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi congratulated the protesters in Malekshahi and Abadan, who, she said, forced the regime's security forces to retreat.

It is known that demonstrations, strikes, and gatherings are taking place in dozens of cities in many provinces of Iran.

Read more: Sanctions curb Russian and Iranian oil supplies to China, according to Bloomberg

According to media reports, eyewitnesses and human rights activists in Ilam province reported that tear gas was used at Imam Khomeini Hospital when authorities attempted to arrest injured protesters who had been transported from neighboring cities.

Similar events were reported from Tehran, where security forces were seen entering Sina Hospital, causing panic among patients and their families.

What preceded it?