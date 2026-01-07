Weapons production in Ukraine increased 1.5 times over year, - Shmyhal

According to the results of 2025, the enterprises of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry increased the production of weapons and military equipment by one and a half times compared to the previous year.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal emphasized that this growth is Ukraine's response to the challenges of modern warfare and proof that our weapons are becoming the foundation of national security.

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Growth in numbers

It is noted that in general in 2025:

Weapons and equipment worth 180 billion hryvnia were produced (compared to 122 billion in 2024).

The number of government contracts over the past year has also increased by more than 50%. This has made it possible to expand production capacity and increase the workload of defense enterprises.

"We are continuing to transform our defense industry into a powerful arsenal for the free world. We are investing in technology and people, creating an industrial base capable of providing the Ukrainian military with everything it needs," added the defense minister.