Rubio’s aide Barnes visited Kyiv: discussed humanitarian cooperation

Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Riley Barnes visited Kyiv.

This was reported by Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Olрa Stefanishyna, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is known that Barnes met with First Lady Olena Zelenska, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, and representatives of relevant state institutions.

"The topics of the meetings include humanitarian cooperation between Ukraine and the US, the return of civilian prisoners and illegally deported Ukrainian children, violations of human rights by the Russian aggressor in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, Russia's use of religion as an instrument of aggression," the statement said.

Also, according to Stefanishyna, the focus remains on the issue of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Read: Leave immediately or make a will: US State Department urges its citizens to leave Russia urgently