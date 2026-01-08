Biletskyi’s 3rd Corps scales best practices across all brigades and creates new-level army

The 3rd Army Corps has launched a new recruiting campaign, "Made for You."

In it, servicemen explain how they scaled the 3rd Assault Brigade’s experience across all brigades of the corps, and what results they have achieved, Censor.NET reports.

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Biletskyi’s 3rd Corps: how combat experience was turned into a new-level army

This campaign is not about creativity, but about results. In less than a year of existence, the corps has implemented many of the reforms called for by its commander, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi. At its level, the corps shows what a new-level Ukrainian army should look like.

"Humane commanders, because they themselves have been through the trenches. The lowest AWOL rate because people are not leaving us, they are coming to us. We provide for everyone because we have our own fund. And we train constantly because we value lives. We value merit, not shoulder boards. Initiative is welcomed, hobbies are supported, and punks and rappers serve together. This is an army for people," the corps said.

The 3rd Army Corps has established its own air defense, a unit of ground robotic systems, and a regiment of unmanned systems. Pilot training takes place at its own KillHouse Academy school.

A corps-level military medical board has been set up — without queues, bureaucracy, or humiliating servicemen. Fighters are treated in their own hospital. From the moment of injury and during rehabilitation, they are cared for by the "Angels" Patronage Service. A Veteran Corps has been created to support veterans after service.

Previously, we reported that Ukraine is capable of training 3,000–4,000 top-class instructors in six months. Andrii Biletskyi said this.

Read more: Klytschko delivers nearly 30,000 drones, vehicles and EW systems from Kyiv community to frontline