Klytschko delivers nearly 30,000 drones, vehicles and EW systems from Kyiv community to frontline

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko marked the New Year at the frontline with soldiers for the fourth time. He delivered nearly 30,000 drones, vehicles, and various equipment from the Kyiv community to 13 combat units.

He said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Aid from Kyiv

"Our defenders send New Year’s greetings to everyone! Traditionally, I am marking it with soldiers at the frontline. This time, I am visiting a total of 13 units in the Kharkiv direction and in Donbas. I delivered 29,270 drones of various types: FPV, Autel Evo, Mavic — night and day versions, heavy bomber drones. The soldiers also received, from the Kyiv community, tractor units, excavators, 12 vehicles (pickups), EW systems, drone detectors, various types of radios, and a mobile tire service station. And some treats for a symbolic festive table at the frontline," Klytschko wrote.

The aid was delivered, among others, to the 3rd Army Corps, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, and others.

Read more: "I’m addressing Kyiv residents: stock up on water and food, charge power devices. Situation is difficult," – Klytschko

He congratulated the soldiers, spoke with them, and thanked them for defending Ukrainian cities.

"We support our defenders as best we can. Exhausted, without sleep, under constant enemy fire, in frost and snow, far from their families, they fight heroically. For our free future, for our state. Glory to Ukraine and its Heroes!" Klytschko stressed.

The soldiers, in turn, thanked Kyiv residents for the important support.

Biletskyi on the aid

"Right now, the 3rd Army Corps is holding the Lyman and Borova directions, around 200 km of the frontline in total. Today we received 12,000 FPVs, 100 Mavics, 20 UGVs, and 50 reconnaissance wings. This is substantial support, not for a week, not for a month, but effectively for the entire winter campaign. Thank you to all Kyiv residents, thank you, Vitalii Volodymyrovych," said, among others, 3rd Army Corps commander Andrii Biletskyi.

Watch more: Kyiv increases compensation for veterans buying cars – Klytschko. VIDEO

As reported earlier, in 2025, Kyiv allocated over 12 billion hryvnias from the city budget to support the military, veterans, and their families.