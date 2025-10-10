"I’m addressing Kyiv resident: stock up on water and food, charge power devices. Situation is difficult," – Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said the capital has endured one of the most severe Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure to date. The situation remains difficult, and residents must prepare for new strikes.

He wrote this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

Due to Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced across most regions of the country, including Kyiv.

Since early morning, all city services have been working to eliminate the consequences of the strike.

Power supply has already been restored to more than 423,000 Kyiv residents, and work continues to reconnect others as quickly as possible, Klytschko noted.

The city’s water supply system has also been restored and is operating normally.

However, in some buildings still without electricity, cold water may be unavailable on upper floors because booster pumps are not functioning.

"The situation is difficult. And we must speak the truth, not reassure ourselves. The enemy does not stop. Another attack is expected in the coming days," the mayor said.

"I urge Kyiv residents to stay focused and act pragmatically: store water, prepare a first-aid kit and food supplies, charge power banks, get warm clothes ready, and never ignore air raid alerts," Klytschko emphasized.

He added that all municipal services are working around the clock and in enhanced mode to restore the stable operation of the city’s vital systems.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

It is reported that Russia used 497 drones and missiles in the attack, of which Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 420 targets.

