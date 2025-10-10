"Kyiv residents should temporarily relocate," – Servant of People MP Bezuhla

MP from the Servant of the People party, Mariana Bezuhla, has urged Kyiv residents to consider a temporary relocation, warning that Russia may try to "shut down" the capital this fall and winter through strikes on critical infrastructure.

She wrote about this in her telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I will add about the blackout. Despite problems with air defense caused by a shortage of assets and organizational disorder, we must also understand that, regardless of shelters and air defenses, Russia can, if it wishes, destroy virtually any critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine. It’s only a question of the number of missiles and drones. If, for example, 50 Shaheds and a dozen Iskanders are launched at a single CHP plant, it’s the end of it, regardless of the level of protection," the MP noted.

Bezuhla recalled warning in late summer that this winter would be difficult for Ukrainians due to blackouts.

"I stress personal responsibility and everyone’s adaptation in practice: your life and comfort matter first and foremost to you and your loved ones. Stock up, cooperate. And the best option is to consider a temporary move out of the city this fall–winter.

This is especially true for Kyiv residents. Kyiv is a strategic and symbolic target. It is possible that it will be "shut down" completely. Completely — meaning darkness without sewage and water supply in the middle of winter.

"Obviously, I cannot patch all the holes in state governance or neutralize the Russians, but I am trying to warn and to tell it like it is," she added.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in a shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian objects.

It is reported that Russia used 497 drones and missiles in the attack, of which Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 420 targets.

