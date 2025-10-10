Large-scale disruptions in Kyiv after night-time strike by Russian Federation: nearly 3,000 facilities without power, over 4,000 homes without water, - Kyiv City State Administration

Due to the Russian attack on the night of 10 October, nearly 3,000 infrastructure facilities in Kyiv were left without electricity, and more than 4,000 homes were left without water.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that 2,939 facilities are without power, and 4,474 homes are without water. "Kyivvodokanal" reports that the water supply system is being refilled.

There are 136 social facilities without heat, where the heating season has already started. Also, the gas supply has been cut off to a building on Lesia Ukrainka Boulevard, which was damaged during the shelling.

See more: Verkhovna Rada left without water after night attack by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasised that all city services are working around the clock to restore the stable operation of the capital's life support systems as quickly as possible.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in the shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Power outages reported in nine regions of Ukraine, energy sector is Russia’s main target, - Zelenskyy

Explosions were recorded in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in Synelnykivskyi district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.

It is known that Russia used 497 UAVs and missiles in the attack. Air defence forces neutralised 420 targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel