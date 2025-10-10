Verkhovna Rada left without water after night attack by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian parliament building was left without water supply due to a massive Russian attack on the night of 10 October.

Special technical water for domestic needs was brought to the Verkhovna Rada. During the hour of questions to the government, MP Oleksii Honcharenko complained that he had brought a toothbrush with him, but found that there was no water in the building.

According to Herashchenko, the Cabinet of Ministers building was also supplied with dry closets, indicating that there were also water supply disruptions there.

Massive shelling on 10 October 2025

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed in the shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were recorded in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in Synelnykivskyi district and hospitalised.

In Kaniv, a multi-storey building was damaged by a rocket attack. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in Kremenchuk district was damaged by falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of the ongoing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.

It is known that Russia used 497 UAVs and missiles in the attack. Air defence forces neutralised 420 targets.

