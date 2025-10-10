Russian Defense Ministry on shelling of Ukraine’s energy sector: "Strike was response to Kyiv’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in Russia"

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of October 10, its troops carried out a massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the department, precision weapons, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and strike drones were used for the attack.

The ministry claims that "the strike was a response to Kyiv's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in Russia." According to the official version of the Russian Federation, the targets were allegedly facilities that provided the work of enterprises of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

"The objectives of the strike were achieved. All designated facilities were hit," the department noted. The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on these statements.

Read more: Massive strike on Ukraine’s energy facilities: over 450 drones and dozens of missiles - Kuleba

Massive shelling on October 10

On the night of Friday, October 10, 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, in particular on the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava region, and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, 8 of whom were hospitalized.

A seven-year-old boy died as a result of shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were recorded in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykove district and was hospitalized.

A high-rise building was damaged in Kaniv as a result of a missile strike. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district was damaged as a result of falling debris and direct hits.

This attack is part of a continuing escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian targets.

Read more on our Telegram channel